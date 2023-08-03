Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation

Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another former employee of an Evansville addiction center has been arrested on drug dealing charges.

Earlier this year police arrested 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn, the former owner of NOW Counseling, after they say they seized a large amount of drugs.

[Previous: Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release]

Now, police have charged 54-year-old Aubra Ferguson in connection with the case.

Police say during an investigation that started in November 2022, they learned Ferguson was getting his drug supply from Hagedorn.

They say they also learned he was a former employee at NOW Counseling.

Authorities say after several controlled buys of fentanyl, Ferguson was arrested.

Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation
Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
school bus
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
3 drivers hurt in semi crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant hurt
MPD: Parents facing child abuse charges after 6-week-old infant hurt
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting