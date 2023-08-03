EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another former employee of an Evansville addiction center has been arrested on drug dealing charges.

Earlier this year police arrested 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn, the former owner of NOW Counseling, after they say they seized a large amount of drugs.

[Previous: Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release]

Now, police have charged 54-year-old Aubra Ferguson in connection with the case.

Police say during an investigation that started in November 2022, they learned Ferguson was getting his drug supply from Hagedorn.

They say they also learned he was a former employee at NOW Counseling.

Authorities say after several controlled buys of fentanyl, Ferguson was arrested.

Former employee of addiction center arrested in drug investigation

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.