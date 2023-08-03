County high school brings enhanced security measures to the building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE)- Henderson County High School is increasing school safety measures and school officials say it is in an effort to better protect students.

Principal Amber Thomas says she’s worked for the HCHS for 20 years, but the 2023-2024 school year will be her first year serving as principal. She says student safety is high on her list of priorities.

She says students can expect to walk through an “open gate system”, which is a weapon detection system, that will detect various weapons and other items prior to students entering the building. Thomas says the system will be used at the front and rear entrances of the high school every morning.

“The second thing we have is a 3M protective film on our windows here at the high school and we’re thankful that that was an initiate from our community to help provide additional safety to our schools,” said Thomas.

It is said that the film that is being used on the windows of the school are bullet resistant.

Sacha Armstrong is a parent of two HCSC students. She got word of the new safety measures and shared her thoughts with 14 News.

“To have a plan and measures in place so that people know what to do in case of an emergency, and students are accounted for, and we have emergency personnel and law enforcement responding in an appropriate manner,” said Armstrong. “And they know what’s going on is going to, in my opinion, help all parents feel a little bit safer about having their kids in schools.”

Thomas says parents and students will receive a formal notice with details about the new safety measures soon.

