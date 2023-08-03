Boil order lifted in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Water District says they have lifted the boil order.

They say that’s for customers along U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, from Panther Creek Baptist Church to Browns Valley Truck Equipment.

A release shows the advisory included Hill Bridge Road, Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road and Sutherland Road.

Officials say customers do not need to boil their drinking water any longer.

