Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

Brian Aaron Dougan
Brian Aaron Dougan(Koehler Funeral Home)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brian Dougan, a longtime teacher and coach at North High School, has passed away at the age of 53.

Officials say Dougan became very active at the school 30 years ago, where he was a chemistry teacher and Head of the Science Department. Additionally, Dougan previously coached baseball and football, according to his obituary.

“His love for what he did was reflected in the love and respect that he received from both past and present students,” it states in his obituary. “His natural leadership, sense of humor, and compassionate heart made him a great teacher who made an impact on everyone that passed through his classroom.”

Earlier this year, North High School put on “Strike Out Cancer”, a fundraiser to benefit North staff members battling cancer.

Dougan spoke with 14 News at the event and told us he noticed how he’s made a positive impact for many student’s lives.

“[I] Just thought I was the guy that did my job for 31 years, but I’ve seemed to make a difference in some peoples’ lives to where they’ve come back and wanted to show me that they care,” Dougan said. “I can’t express how much that means to me.”

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville.

Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. to service time on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Living Word Christian Church in Newburgh.

Officials say services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

