Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Back home: Soldiers land in Evansville after Iraq deployment

National Guard soldiers home in Indiana after deployment in Iraq
National Guard soldiers home in Indiana after deployment in Iraq(WFIE)
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 300 soldiers with the Indiana National Guard 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, based in Evansville, are back home after their deployment in Iraq.

One of the flights carrying soldiers landed at Evansville Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Our Mitch Carter was there as families were reunited.

He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Affidavit: Man arrested after standoff on N. 6th Street in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
school bus
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

Brian Aaron Dougan
Beloved North High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Highway 41 crash in Gibson Co.
Traffic Alert: Crews working severe crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Union County wrestler wins gold in Istanbul
Parade planned for Union Co. wrestler after winning gold at World Championship