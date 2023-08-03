Back home: Soldiers land in Evansville after Iraq deployment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 300 soldiers with the Indiana National Guard 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, based in Evansville, are back home after their deployment in Iraq.

One of the flights carrying soldiers landed at Evansville Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Our Mitch Carter was there as families were reunited.

He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

