Atlas Van Lines employees in Evansville furloughed

Atlas Van Lines
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials representing Atlas Van Lines say employees in Evansville have been furloughed.

They say they’ve had to do some restructuring because of market conditions.

Here is their full statement:

“Due to the challenging market conditions impacting our industry, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our Evansville-based companies which resulted in a small furlough of our workforce. While this decision was made to ensure our long-term stability, we understand the impact it has on affected employees and sincerely appreciate their contributions to this great company.”

We have asked how many employees are impacted, but officials say they are not able to confirm a number.

Atlas Van Lines is a moving company with partners around the world.

Earlier this week, the trucking company USF Holland shut down in Evansville. They were part of the Yellow layoffs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

