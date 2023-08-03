A.M. Showers & Storms

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flood Watch is in effect until 1:00 P.M.

Cloudy to mostly cloudy with an 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. The primary concern is minor flooding associated with slow moving thunderstorms. This afternoon, showers becoming scattered with clearing skies late. Tonight, scattered showers as low temps drop into the upper 60s. Rain totals of 1-3 inches are possible.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temperatures ascend into the upper 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

