Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New information this morning on a deadly shooting between a suspect and an Ohio County Deputy.

Officials saying after the suspect ran into the woods, they came back out and charged at them.

Former President Trump has been indicted for the first time in history.

A grand jury has indicted Trump for trying to overturn an election he lost.

Daviess County officials have released the name of the man that was found dead in the Ohio River.

Officials say Urban Wink was found near the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp Monday night.

It’s that time of year, back to school season is here.

Steve Mehling is live out at Mater Dei high school as freshmen and sophomores head back to class.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.