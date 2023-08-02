Birthday Club
Water off, boil order issued for some customers in Daviess Co.

(Source: Alabama Extension)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Water District has issued a boil order for customers on U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, between Panther Creek Baptist Church and Browns Valley Truck Equipment.

Officials say customers can expect to be without water until approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The boil order will be in effect when water service returns.

Along with U.S. 431, this advisory includes customers on Hill Bridge Road, Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road, and Sutherland Road. 

