EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nashville based recording artist and The Voice Season 22 finalist, Morgan Myles, is traveling back to the Tri-State this weekend.

She is taking the stage at Bokeh Lounge Friday around 8 p.m. after Haynie’s Corner “First Friday.”

This is her third performance at this venue.

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.