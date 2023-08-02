Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

United Way announces grant recipients

Newscast Recording
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced recipients of grants.

Five programs were chosen to receive over $6,000.

These programs were selected because of their work in improving the social supports of low income families.

The Dream Center has collaborated with Memorial CDC and Potter’s Wheel to expand case management services.

Parenting Time Center will use its grant for case managers as well.

Evansville Christian Life Center will use its grant to expand its GAIN program

”It’s a huge blessing for us to be apart of it. We’ve grown this program since 2010 when we started it,” says Gina Gibson, CEO of the Christian Life Center. “And so to be in 2023 and still with the program going strong and to have expanded in our community and outside of our community, is a blessing to be able to continue serving those families.”

The next set of grants will be announced in September and will be focused on programs providing employment support.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds
Benjamin Seger
Evansville man accused of sexually soliciting young boys online

Latest News

Union County wrestler wins gold in Istanbul
Union County wrestler wins gold in Istanbul
Henderson Co. High Schools adds security measures
County high school brings enhanced security measures to the building
Toyota grants multimillion dollars to Indiana Schools, starting in the Tri-State
Toyota grants multimillion dollars to Indiana Schools, starting in the Tri-State
Tons of trash collected after Vanderburgh County Fair
Tons of trash collected after Vanderburgh County Fair