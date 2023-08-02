United Way announces grant recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced recipients of grants.

Five programs were chosen to receive over $6,000.

These programs were selected because of their work in improving the social supports of low income families.

The Dream Center has collaborated with Memorial CDC and Potter’s Wheel to expand case management services.

Parenting Time Center will use its grant for case managers as well.

Evansville Christian Life Center will use its grant to expand its GAIN program

”It’s a huge blessing for us to be apart of it. We’ve grown this program since 2010 when we started it,” says Gina Gibson, CEO of the Christian Life Center. “And so to be in 2023 and still with the program going strong and to have expanded in our community and outside of our community, is a blessing to be able to continue serving those families.”

The next set of grants will be announced in September and will be focused on programs providing employment support.

