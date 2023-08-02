Birthday Club
Union County named among the best for economic growth

Union County
Union County(Union County Judge Executive Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County is celebrating today after being chosen by Site Selection magazine for its top-20 “America’s Best Counties by Projects per Capita” list.

During Wednesday’s Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted and congratulated Union County for its continued economic growth in the commonwealth.

“This is more great news that shows we’re bringing growth and prosperity to every corner of the commonwealth,” says Gov. Beshear. “Folks from all over are taking note of what’s happening here. Even some of our biggest critics – credit rating agencies – are saying great things.”

Union County earned a spot on the list for its three projects totally $27.1 million in investments.

Todd County, Shelby County and Simpson County were three other Kentucky counties mentioned on Site Selection magazine’s list.

