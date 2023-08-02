Traffic alert: Crash backs up traffic on Hwy 41 in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 41.
They say it happened at the St. George intersection.
One of the cars can’t be moved, so they have to get it towed before the site can be cleared.
Dispatchers say there are injuries, but they are minor.
As of 2 p.m., drivers might want to find a different route.
