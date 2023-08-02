Toyota grants multimillion dollars to Indiana Schools, starting in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Toyota’s Grand Highlander unveiling, a big announcement for schools was also made.

Toyota’s USA Foundation is investing in EVSC and North Gibson schools over the next five years as the first part of a $110 million national career readiness and community engagement initiative. $11.1 million will be given to those schools in the Tri-State.

The initiative, Driving Possibilities, was first announced in 2022 to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow, according to Toyota Officials.

At EVSC and North Gibson Schools, the grant will be used to expand STEM programs and mental health resources in schools to support youth of all ages.

Superintendent of the North Gibson School Corporation, Dr. Eric Goggins, said “Toyota is an amazing community partner. They’ve brought to us not only jobs for our students as they graduate, but a community partnership that has provided us funding to do programming that we could only dream about.”

Part of the funds will be going to the North Gibson School corporation to create Pre-K level classrooms and curriculum.

“With limited funding available from the state for preschool, we wouldn’t have a Pre-K program starting this year without this,” said Dr. Goggins.

EVSC’s Lodge Community school is another school benefitting from this grant. Superintendent David Smith says they plan to use these funds to provide a wider range of support, including implementing a bilingual mental health professional for their students.

“I look forward to seeing, five, ten, fifteen years down the road, knowing that this literally changed the lives and changed the trajectory of our students,” said Superintendent Smith, “This is a once in a generation opportunity.”

Youth First, a mental health support organization, is another one of the partners using these funds to expand resources in the schools.

Parri Black, CEO and President of Youth First, said “These young people are our future workforce and I think Toyota recognizes how important it is for them to have the strength in their mental health and their life skills to become those future employees.”

Mayor Greg Wright of Princeton, was also in attendance to hear the multimillion dollar announcement.

“We talk about talent retention, and things about having community members stay in our community when they reach a certain age,” said Mayor Wright, “Toyota is laying the groundwork for these folks to stay around and find jobs here.”

These implementations are just the first phase of a five-year rollout for schools in the area.

Local officials hope Driving Possibilities bridges educators, nonprofits and industries to create limitless possibilities for schools and development in the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.