Toyota to give special announcement in Princeton, unveiling 2024 Grand Highlander

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is unveiling the first ever 2024 Grand Highlander with a special announcement.

That’s set to happen Wednesday morning at the Toyota Indiana Experience Center in Princeton.

Officials say Toyota Indiana President, Leah Curry, will be there with Governor Eric Holcomb.

The governor will also talk about the company’s impact on Indiana as they celebrate the event.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.