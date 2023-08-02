Tons of trash collected after Vanderburgh County Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Aces Disposal said they collected 14.04 tons of waste from the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds Monday.

However, next year, Vanderburgh County Fair Board president Jeff Ziliak said he hopes to begin a recycling program to cut down on the amount that has to be taken to the landfill.

Aces Disposal General Manager Dan Elper said the Vanderburgh County Fair Board contracted their company for the removal of waste.

“I thought it actually would’ve been more trash. 14 tons of trash as big as that fair is, I assumed it would be more,” Elper said.

Elper says they collected the 28,000 pounds with six 40-yard containers. First, he says they will take it to a transfer station in the area before it gets shipped out to a landfill in Pike County.

Elper said usually people don’t think about all that happens to their trash once they throw it away.

“Most people just take it for granted. It disappears,” he said. “But the fair they have a really good crew, and they work really hard to keep the fairgrounds clean throughout the week.”

Tate Farney is one of these 4-H volunteers. He says he and the other volunteers do a lot of work picking up litter people left behind in the fairgrounds parking lot.

“There’s definitely trash there, and people tailgate and stuff, so they leave their alcoholic beverages and bottles behind, and we have to clean that up,” he said.

Farney says he and his fellow 4-H-ers take shifts throughout the week of the fair to make sure the litter doesn’t build up too much.

“We usually clean up in the morning, before the fair opens and starts and everyone is here, so we pick up all the trash on the main roads and all that,” he said.

