Senate office buildings cleared, remain on lock down after police investigate reports of shooter

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities said all three Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol have been cleared amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that a shelter-in-place order was issued as part of a security response prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

According to police, the Metropolitan Police Department received the initial call reporting a possible shooter in the Heart building at 2:30 p.m. As staff heard about the report, more 911 calls were made.

Two hundred officers went floor to floor of all three buildings, searching for victims or other evidence of a shooting. As of 4 p.m., Capitol Police reported they have not found any evidence or spoken with anyone who heard gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

