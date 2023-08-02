Red Cross offering private shark adventure for blood donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shark Week may be over, but the American Red Cross is giving adventurers who donate blood the chance to go on a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive at Long Island Aquarium.

In order to make it possible, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench.

Organizers say the promotion will celebrate a summer of sharks and help starve off a summer blood and platelet shortage.

We’re told all who come to give through August 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win the private shark dive getaway.

Donors who give throughout the month will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

You can learn more by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

