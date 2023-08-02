Birthday Club
Princeton man accused of sexual contact with a child

Christopher Rosenow
Christopher Rosenow(Mobile Patrol)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County say they they’ve arrested a man for child molesting.

The prosecutor says 48-year-old Christopher Rosenow, formerly known as Christopher Boltinghouse, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He’s accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.

Officials say he faces a possible 20-40 years in prison.

The Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office and Princeton Police investigated the case.

