Princeton man accused of sexual contact with a child
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County say they they’ve arrested a man for child molesting.
The prosecutor says 48-year-old Christopher Rosenow, formerly known as Christopher Boltinghouse, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He’s accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.
Officials say he faces a possible 20-40 years in prison.
The Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office and Princeton Police investigated the case.
