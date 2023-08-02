Preview the Memorial Tigers Football Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off of last year’s 9-4 season, the Memorial Tigers are looking to go even further this year.

Senior Safety Jeremiah McGuire says that growth begins off of the field.

“Definitely building that team chemistry we have. We’re trying to get that with the new guys that weren’t on Varsity last year, and build the team chemistry with them,” said McGuire.

Middle Linebacker Tanner Gries was on the same page.

“I feel like we communicate really well,” said Gries. “You just trust the person to you left and right pretty well.”

Gries and McGuire are working to form a cohesive defense, but Head Coach John Hurley also knows the importance of the individual.

“The biggest thing right now is just to do your job,” said Coach Hurley. “We’ve got a lot of guys we’re playing at different positions. When you move positions, you worry about what people are doing in the position you used to have. We’re really focused on doing our job.”

On offense, the Tigers are led by Junior Quarterback Matthew Fisher, who’s taken advantage of his first full offseason in the starting role.

“I think the biggest thing was getting bigger and stronger,” said Fisher. “I want to be able to use my feet more and break some tackles here and there, and I think getting that relationship, building chemistry with the receivers and the rest of the offense. It’s my job to make sure the offense runs smoothly.”

Coach Hurley says Fisher brings a skill to the team beyond his physical play on the field.

“What he does well, he’s mentally tough, he like to compete,” said Hurley. “You see that in baseball, you see that in football. That’s what I enjoy the most, watching Matthew compete.”

The Tigers begin their season with two straight games at home, starting off with Jasper on August 18.

