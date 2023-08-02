Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Preview the Memorial Tigers Football Program

Memorial Preview
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off of last year’s 9-4 season, the Memorial Tigers are looking to go even further this year.

Senior Safety Jeremiah McGuire says that growth begins off of the field.

“Definitely building that team chemistry we have. We’re trying to get that with the new guys that weren’t on Varsity last year, and build the team chemistry with them,” said McGuire.

Middle Linebacker Tanner Gries was on the same page.

“I feel like we communicate really well,” said Gries. “You just trust the person to you left and right pretty well.”

Gries and McGuire are working to form a cohesive defense, but Head Coach John Hurley also knows the importance of the individual.

“The biggest thing right now is just to do your job,” said Coach Hurley. “We’ve got a lot of guys we’re playing at different positions. When you move positions, you worry about what people are doing in the position you used to have. We’re really focused on doing our job.”

On offense, the Tigers are led by Junior Quarterback Matthew Fisher, who’s taken advantage of his first full offseason in the starting role.

“I think the biggest thing was getting bigger and stronger,” said Fisher. “I want to be able to use my feet more and break some tackles here and there, and I think getting that relationship, building chemistry with the receivers and the rest of the offense. It’s my job to make sure the offense runs smoothly.”

Coach Hurley says Fisher brings a skill to the team beyond his physical play on the field.

“What he does well, he’s mentally tough, he like to compete,” said Hurley. “You see that in baseball, you see that in football. That’s what I enjoy the most, watching Matthew compete.”

The Tigers begin their season with two straight games at home, starting off with Jasper on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds
Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville
Brendon Gutgsell
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster

Latest News

Otters Highlights
Evansville Otters Defeat Florence Y’alls 6-5
Memorial Preview
Memorial Preview
Otters Highlights
Otters Highlights
Henderson Co. Baseball Coach
Henderson Co. High School Introduces New Baseball Coach