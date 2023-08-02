Pollack Avenue lane restrictions start with school starting up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued for Evansville drivers as school starts back up.

Temporary lane restrictions are happening in both directions of I-69 at the Pollack Avenue crossing.

Crews are working on spot improvements to the road.

The restrictions are expected to happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. everyday until next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.