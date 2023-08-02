Birthday Club
Owensboro teen returns home after nearly drowning
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro teenager who nearly drowned in Muhlenberg County is now back home.

Two weeks ago, the community came together for a prayer vigil for 13- year-old John Rue who had almost drowned in a pond.

At the time, Rue was still fighting off a lung infection and doctors wanted to know why he had an apparent seizure that led to him going underwater.

“This is all from accounts of other people, I don’t remember any of this,” said Rue as he recounted what happened.

Rue said he and his friends had some breakfast before fishing.

“About ten minutes later, my eyes rolled back in my head, and I fell back into the pond,” Rue explained.

The first thing Rue remembers from that day was an ambulance.

“I wake up, and I say, ‘What happened?’” he explained. “They say, ‘We think you had a seizure.’”

Rue nearly drowned, if not for his friends Jaxson and Alex Moore who jumped into the pond and got Meagan Bradfield, who gave him CPR.

“Those are kids that’ll get in there and save anybody,” said Rue. “They’re real good.”

Word spread fast to his other friends.

“Mom comes in there,” said Caden Embry. “Sprints out the house and says, ‘John Rue had a seizure.’ I was scared.”

Rue was in Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital over the next week while they tried to figure out what caused it.

“I had at least 20 messages a day saying is he okay what happened?” said Embry.

Now Rue home back with his friends.

“I just feel normal now. I’m trying to not let it affect me and how I do stuff in my normal life,” said Rue.

Rue said they’re still not sure why he may have had a seizure, but he is sure, it’s a lot better to be back home.

He said just a few days after everything happened, this flower bloomed in almost the same spot where they pulled him ashore.

Rue said he’s very grateful to everyone who helped save him and everyone who’s wished him well over the last few weeks.

