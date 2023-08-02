Birthday Club
More students told to walk to school in Henderson due to bus driver shortage

school bus
school bus(WILX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County School officials say they are facing a significant shortage of bus drivers.

That’s according to a letter sent to some parents.

The letter shows the district is now unable to provide school bus services for the areas from Sand Lane to Washington Street and Alvasia Street to Atkinson Street.

According to the letter, that area will now be a “walker” area. Students may walk or be dropped off.

The letter is dated July 31.

Officials say, in the letter, that it wasn’t a decision made lightly, and they are continuing to look for more drivers.

We’ve reached out to district officials.

