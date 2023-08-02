Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mesker Park Zoo’s penguin chick has a new name

Louie Pickle
Louie Pickle(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The results are in!

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced the long awaited name of their penguin chick.

[Previous: Boy or girl? Mesker Park penguin chick is a ....]

The name was picked by community members who voted and raised money for penguin conservation.

Zoo officials say they were blown away with the response, especially with two of the choices.

So, they are using them both - by announcing the Pickle family.

They are proud parents Charrida and Adrian Pickle and this year’s chick, Louie Pickle.

The Pickles can be spotted at Penguins of Patagonia wearing green bands.

The parents have dark green bands and Louie Pickle has a light green identification band.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Benjamin Seger
Evansville man accused of sexually soliciting young boys online
Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds

Latest News

Morgan Myles
‘Voice’ finalist returning to Evansville for show at Bokeh Lounge
Water off, boil order issued for some customers in Daviess Co.
Water shut off in Island, Ky.
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement
Toyota unveils 2024 Grand Highlander, makes special announcement