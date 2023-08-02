Mesker Park Zoo’s penguin chick has a new name

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The results are in!

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced the long awaited name of their penguin chick.

The name was picked by community members who voted and raised money for penguin conservation.

Zoo officials say they were blown away with the response, especially with two of the choices.

So, they are using them both - by announcing the Pickle family.

They are proud parents Charrida and Adrian Pickle and this year’s chick, Louie Pickle.

The Pickles can be spotted at Penguins of Patagonia wearing green bands.

The parents have dark green bands and Louie Pickle has a light green identification band.

