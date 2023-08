EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Aurora of Evansville has an urgent need for a number of personal items.

They say they’re in need of men’s shorts sizes 32-34, jeans in the same sizes, men’s t-shirts in small and medium, all sizes of men’s briefs and bug spray.

You can donate the items from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mary Street.

