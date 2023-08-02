Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hearing for teen accused of Owensboro murder pushed back

Hearing for teen accused of Owensboro murder pushed back
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been released on the 16-year-old linked to the murder of Daviess County teen Gaymee Paw.

In a hearing Wednesday, the Daviess County Attorney Office received a request from the defense to move the teen’s transfer hearing from September 6 to November 22.

[Previous: Court appearances set for juvenile suspects involved in Gaymee Paw murder]

According to the Attorney’s Office, they did not want to push the date back, but due to scheduling conflicts they agreed.

During the transfer hearing officials will decide whether or not to send the murder case to adult court.

The teen charged in the case is being held in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds
Benjamin Seger
Evansville man accused of sexually soliciting young boys online

Latest News

Road closed generic
Pollack Avenue lane restrictions start with school starting up
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent appears in court after serious allegations
Madelyn Strader
‘Army’ fighting for 13-month-old Evansville baby with brain cancer
Still frame of a video of sharks near Nassau in the Bahamas
Red Cross offering private shark adventure for blood donation