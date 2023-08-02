Hearing for teen accused of Owensboro murder pushed back

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been released on the 16-year-old linked to the murder of Daviess County teen Gaymee Paw.

In a hearing Wednesday, the Daviess County Attorney Office received a request from the defense to move the teen’s transfer hearing from September 6 to November 22.

[Previous: Court appearances set for juvenile suspects involved in Gaymee Paw murder]

According to the Attorney’s Office, they did not want to push the date back, but due to scheduling conflicts they agreed.

During the transfer hearing officials will decide whether or not to send the murder case to adult court.

The teen charged in the case is being held in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

