Freshman, Sophomore students return to Mater Dei classrooms

Freshman, Sophomore students return to Mater Dei classrooms
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, Freshman and Sophomores return to class at Mater Dei High School.

They’re the first students in the Tri-State to head back to school.

Steve Mehling is at the school now ahead of the official start to the 2023-2024 school year.

He will bring updates as students begin to arrive.

We will update this story as it develops.

