Evansville community center has experts teach car basics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids who visit Evansville’s Young and Established community center now know a little more about car maintenance after a visit from a local auto shop. This was part of a series of events at the center meant to teach kids basic life skills.

Young & Established’s executive director says when he was growing up, he learned about cars from his dad. He says he understands that for a multitude of reasons, not everyone gets that opportunity; so they’re working to ensure the kids can learn from experts.

At the Young & Established community center, the leaders are working to create an environment where kids can have fun and learn important life skills.

“We try to put together activities and things that will just keep them engaged in positive things as well,” said Young & Established Executive Director Courtney Johnson.

Today, the kids heard from two people from Full Throttle Automotive, an Evansville auto repair shop. It started with a presentation where they shared a little about what they do as well as what it’s like to work with cars.

They say your vehicle is the second-biggest investment most people make behind a home, so it pays to know the basics about it.

The presenters say they were happy to meet the kids and share some basic knowledge, something they know not everyone has.

“A lot of people don’t even know how to open their hood, they don’t know how to check the air pressure or what the air’s supposed to be at,” said Full Throttle Automotive owner Edward Caswell. “So for me it’s just the opportunity to come along and meet with the kids and talk to them about it.”

After the presentation, they went outside to see how to check engine oil, change a tire and more.

Event organizers say they try to do a couple events like this each year. They tell us in their other events, the kids have learned about things like cooking and gardening.

They say the kids enjoy them, even if they don’t seem overly excited right away.

“The kids are loving it,” said Johnson. “I mean, it’s one of those things where sometimes they may not feel like it’s cool or fun or something that they need to know; but once they get in it they appreciate it and are excited about it.”

Event organizers say they’re eager to make more events like this happen in the future and they’re already working on what the next one will be.

