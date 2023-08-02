Birthday Club
Cooler, Scattered Showers

Thursday: Flood Watch
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, becoming cloudy with scattered showers as low temps drop into the upper 60s. Most of the rain will develop after midnight.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. The primary concern is minor flooding associated with slow moving thunderstorms. Thursday night, showers are likely as low temps drop into the upper 60s. Rain totals of 1-3 inches are possible.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temperatures ascend into the upper 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

