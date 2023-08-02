‘Blizting the Boro’ event to let community spend time with UK football players

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For Kentucky football fans, Owensboro will be hosting a special event coming up later in August.

The ‘Blitzing the Boro’ event will offer the opportunity to hang out with some of the best players for the University of Kentucky.

The event is August 26 and goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Some of the players who will be there include Devin Leary, Barion Brown, Dane Key, Ray Davis and Deone Walker.

