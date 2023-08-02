‘Army’ fighting for 13-month-old Evansville baby with brain cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 13-month-old Evansville baby is fighting the battle of her life.

Maddie Strader was described by her family as a happy baby - the best baby - one who crawls a funny way and laughs at every little thing.

Now she’s up against brain cancer.

“Whenever we receive a picture or a video of her smiling or playing, we just didn’t know we’d ever get to see that again,” said Maddie’s great uncle Bill Merkley.

Maddie just had her first birthday.

Only a few weeks after, her parents noticed she was lethargic and had symptoms of dehydration.

After a CT scan, doctors noticed there was blood in Maddie’s brain.

Further testing showed a tumor on her brainstem.

“It was about three centimeters and that’s when crap started to hit the fan,” said Maddie’s aunt Sarah Smith.

Maddie had brain surgery.

Unfortunately, they had to leave half a centimeter of the tumor because it was too close to one of her brain vessels.

“How in the hell is it happening to her? Of all things, of all anything. You always think it’s going to be somebody else,” said Maddie’s other aunt Allie Atherton.

After getting a second opinion, Maddie came home for a week before going to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where she is now.

“They did say her best chances are to have it totally removed,” Atherton said.

Making matters worse, her family says it took a miracle to get Maddie here to earth, and now it’s going to be a miracle to keep her here.

“My sister went through almost two years of IVF treatment, multiple D and C’s, multiple failed pregnancies. She was our miracle,” Smith said.

What’s next for Maddie? There are many different possibilities.

“One of them is surgery, surgery with radiation, just radiation or chemo and radiation,” Smith said.

It depends on whether or not the tumor has spread to her spine.

“They come in with scary statistics and outcomes and you’re talking about radiation and chemo therapy on a 14-month-old baby,” Atherton said.

Maddie’s family remains hopeful.

“I feel prayers are being answered with this,” Merkley said.

“We can handle extra therapy. We can handle anything as long as we still have a Maddie,” Atherton said.

To buy a ‘Maddie’s Army’ t-shirt, click here.

To donate to Maddie’s GoFundMe, click here.

