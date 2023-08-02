On alert for thunderstorms and flooding on Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our pleasant pattern will give way to more active weather Thursday-Sunday. Several rounds of thunderstorms may cause flooding and flash flooding from Thursday morning into Thursday evening. A flood watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State for Thursday. Showers and storms will develop late Wednesday night and will continue into Thursday. The risk for severe weather is low, but flooding rainfall of 1-3″ is possible. Highs on Thursday will rise into the lower 80s as a warm front lifts north of the region. Friday will bring a lull in the heavy rain. It will be sunny and humid with highs near 90 and heat index values near 100. Hot and humid conditions linger through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. More storms are possible, and some may be severe on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues into the first half of next week. Highs will climb into the lower 80s with a daily chance for Thunderstorms.

