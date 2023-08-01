Birthday Club
Wet finish to the week

Locally heavy rainfall possible
8/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Tuesday with low humidity and highs in the middle 80s. Beginning Wednesday, a series of storm systems will move through the Tri-State. The risk of severe weather is low through Friday, but heavy rainfall and flooding will be concerns if the storms repeatedly track over the same areas. Wednesday-Friday will see periods of sunshine, so daily highs may flirt with 90 each day. Higher humidity levels will push the heat index back toward 100. Over the weekend, more storms move in. Severe weather may be possible on Sunday, but it is too early to know details on timing and threats.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

