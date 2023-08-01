Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Commissioners approve to end contract with Code Red Alerts

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County residents will have a change in how they receive updates from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Warrick County Commissioners voted to end the contract with Code Red Alerts. This notification system allowed law enforcement to call or text residents about an emergency within the area.

Sheriff Mike Wilder says only a fraction of the community signed up for Code Red Alerts and became too costly for the county. He says the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office app will be a more effective way to communicate information to the public.

”It gets that information out there much more quickly, because we can do it from the scene.” said Wilder. “Supervisors can do it right there on the scene. Don’t have to worry about making a call for the supervisor, but instead of calling, emailing, all those things, we can get it out much quicker.”

Code Red Alerts will officially end in October of 2023.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office app is free to download on any smart device.

