Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

8/1 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Daviess County, the sheriff says a missing 72-year-old man was found dead in the Ohio River.

We’re told his boat was found near the Little Hurricane boat ramp.

Happening Tuesday, flights to Chicago are officially back for the Tri-State.

Steve Mehling is live out there this morning with what travelers can expect.

Right now in Henderson, police are investigating after two homes were shot at.

Police now asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect.

We’re now in August that means back to school season is here.

We’re keeping you informed on all the first day preps happening in districts across the Tri-State.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

