Providence porch pirate takes girl’s back to school clothes

(WILX)
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County woman says someone stole a package containing $300 worth back to school clothes for her child.

Takeiah Copeland claims a package was stolen at her apartment complex in Providence last night that had her daughter’s back to school clothes in it.

Copeland works night shifts and was at home, but sleeping when the package came. Her friend came nearly an hour after she got the delivery notification and didn’t see anything outside the door.

According to Copeland, the clothes were for her 5-year-old daughter who starts kindergarten in a few weeks.

With back to school right around the corner, Copeland says she doesn’t have the time or money to buy more clothes.

“To whoever has the package, I really hope that you needed it more than I did,” says Copeland. “Like I said, me and my daughter will be fine, and you know God he always makes a way for us.”

Copeland has reported the package stolen to the Providence Police Department. She says although she received a picture from FedEx of the package on her door, she thinks the delivery driver took the clothes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

