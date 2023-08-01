Owensboro teen makes history at Boys Nation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 17-year-old David Daniel, an upcoming senior at Owensboro High School, made history at the 2023 Boys Nation.

“It feels so great to do it for my state, but it feels even better to do it for my city,” says Daniel.

Boys Nation took place last week near Washington, D.C.

It is a summer leadership program and mock government organization with alumni like Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Daniel has been named the President of Boys Nation, the first Kentuckian to ever win the title.

“Out of the 50 boys’ states, Kentucky was the smallest one,” said Daniel, “there’s never been a Kentucky president so I knew I was going to run for it, I didn’t know how likely it would be.”

It first starts on a state level where, in most states, over a thousand of boys explore the mechanics and leadership of American Government and politics, with the ultimate goal of winning governor of their state.

It first starts on a state level where, in most states, over a thousand of boys explore the mechanics and leadership of American Government and politics, with the ultimate goal of winning governor of their state.

“The boys state I went to was 24 people, so you found success by making genuine connections with people, getting to know not just what people believe in but why they believe those things,” said Daniel.

Two “Governors” from each state are then brought to Boys nation, randomly assigned to one of two parties, and legislation begins.

“You as a party, develop a platform to say this is what we believe in,” said Daniel, “Which is really hard to do with 50 kids from 50 different states who all believe in different things.”

After days of debates and public speaking, a primary candidate is chosen from each party. Daniel was chosen for the federalist party.

Daniel says Boys nation allowed him to see how the actual American government works.

“We’re sending a message to our actual government that if a group of 100 teenage boys can do that in a week, then they can follow suit,” said Daniel.

Daniel said people always ask him if he wants to be the real president one day, his response?

“I’m not sure I see myself doing national politics, but to be able to serve my state, to be able to make it a better place, to be able to connect and give back to the community that has always given to me, I think that would be something that’s really amazing.”

He is excited to be the first Boys Nation president from Kentucky but doesn’t want to be the last.

Daniel hopes to help expand the Boys State organization in Kentucky so that others can become interested in politics so they too can create change not just for his state, but for the country too.

