Mt. Vernon Police Dept. stepping up patrols to prevent stop-arm violations

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Police Department officials are warning motorists to stop for school buses as students head back to school or face the consequences.

Officials say, starting Tuesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department will increase patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

Despite thousands of motorists being cited under the SAVE program, unsafe driving around school buses continues to be a concern, according to state officials.

According to officials, in April, thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,091 stop-arm violations in Indiana.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.

If someone is killed, the offense becomes a Class 5 felony, carrying a sentence between one year and six years.

