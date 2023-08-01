Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mt. Vernon Police Dept. stepping up patrols to prevent stop-arm violations

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Police Department officials are warning motorists to stop for school buses as students head back to school or face the consequences.

Officials say, starting Tuesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department will increase patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

Despite thousands of motorists being cited under the SAVE program, unsafe driving around school buses continues to be a concern, according to state officials.

According to officials, in April, thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,091 stop-arm violations in Indiana.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.

If someone is killed, the offense becomes a Class 5 felony, carrying a sentence between one year and six years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby
Parents of baby on life support get $1 million bonds
Urban Michael Wink
Update: Man found in Ohio River in Daviess Co. identified
Hannah Howard and Detriona Dillard
Two arrested after shot fired in Evansville
Brendon Gutgsell
Forest Park tennis player killed in ATV crash
Truck goes over guardrail on northbound Twin Bridge approach
Crash backs up traffic on NB Twin Bridge approach

Latest News

American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police
American Legion Post 147 donates 2 new E-bikes to Jasper Police
William Wolfe
Grand Jury indicts man for sexual abuse of a minor
Henderson Economic Development launch Manufacturing Academy
Henderson Economic Development launches Manufacturing Academy
Gibson Co. Fairgrounds hosting ‘National Night Out’ family event
Gibson Co. Fairgrounds hosting ‘National Night Out’ family event