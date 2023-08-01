Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. School board delays start of school again due to Hanson Elementary construction

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The start of school for Hopkins County Schools has been delayed once again.

[Previous Story: Hopkins Co. School board pushing back start of school after construction delays at Hanson Elementary]

In a press release Monday, the district says that construction delays at Hanson Elementary has caused them to push the date to August 30.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we told you that the district pushed the date to August 15 due to those same construction delays.

This new start date was part of a variable calendar previously approved by the Board of Education.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

