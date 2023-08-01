Birthday Club
Holiday World releases details on new gravy-themed roller coaster(Holiday World & Splashin Safari)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Holiday World made a big announcement Tuesday morning.

A new family coaster, Good Gravy!, will open to the public May 2024 located in Holiday World’s Thanksgiving section.

Officials say guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards through the station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour. The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before narrowly avoiding giant kitchen accoutrement, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards.

A release shows the ride is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America.

They say the journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.

According to a release, the ride has a height requirement of 38-inch, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

Officials say construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and track will arrive in early November.

Holiday World and Good Gravy! will open to Season Passholders May 4 & 5, 2024 and open to the public May 11, 2024. 2024 Season Passes are on sale now, and children born in 2019 and 2020 qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.

