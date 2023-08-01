Birthday Club
Henderson Economic Development launches Manufacturing Academy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Development (HED) is launching Manufacturing Academy on August 1.

They say this is in collaboration with Henderson County Schools and existing industries.

The event is a daylong professional development event for about 70 educators to tour two of five manufacturing facilities.

Officials say that will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A release shows the purpose of Manufacturing Academy is to provide educators with a unique professional development opportunity connecting the classroom to the workplace.

Officials say teachers will spend time in a workplace to learn through direct experiences about trends, skill requirements and opportunities in industries to strengthen their teaching to bring relevance to student learning.

