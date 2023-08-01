Henderson Co. High School Introduces New Baseball Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New Head Baseball Coach Ted Thompson met parents at a meet and greet today at Henderson County High School.

He was introduced by Athletic Director Mark Andrews. Parents and players could arrive early to speak with Coach Thompson. Thompson’s wife was in attendance greeting families as well. Thompson finished with a meeting formally introducing himself to his new team and their families. Here’s what Coach Thompson had to say as he looks ahead to the season.

“Everybody here in Henderson has been really welcoming,” said Coach Thompson. “It’s just been unbelievable support from the very beginning. It’s been very encouraging. What I’d like to do is get out, start getting fall workouts and stuff like that, after I get the field worked on a little bit. That’s the first thing I’m going to be doing and then we’ll get to work and do some fall workouts, and you know, the season will be here before you know it as crazy as that may sound.”

Coach Thompson comes over from Tecumseh high school where he led the team to a state runner-up finish in 2022.

