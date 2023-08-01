Birthday Club
Grand Jury indicts man for sexual abuse of a minor

William Wolfe
William Wolfe(Webster Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County Grand Jury has indicted a man on a sexual abuse charge.

52-year-old William Wolfe is accused of inappropriately touching two young girls on the 4th of July.

He was arrested last month by Morganfield Police and booked into the Webster County jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

Officials say he was convicted of sex crimes in Henderson County in 2017.

