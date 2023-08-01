Birthday Club
Gibson Co. Fairgrounds hosting ‘National Night Out’ family event(Gibson County Fairgrounds)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The public is invited to the Gibson County Fairgrounds for ‘National Night Out’.

The purpose of the event is for community members, law enforcement and other government agencies to interact.

City officials say the free event will feature music, fireworks, a bounce house, hot dogs and ice cream sandwiches.

National Night Out will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

