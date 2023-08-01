Birthday Club
Flights to Chicago officially set for take off in Tri-State
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, it’s wheels up to Chicago.

Flights to Chicago have returned to the Tri-State area, but on a different airline and out of a different airport.

Contour Airlines will run 12 weekly round-trip flights to Chicago.

The last time the Tri-State had flights to Chicago dates back to March first of 2022. That’s’ when American Airlines halted Chicago flights leaving out of Evansville Regional Airport.

Now, Owensboro will service Chicago O’Hare on Contour Airlines.

