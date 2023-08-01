Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of sexually soliciting young boys online

Benjamin Seger
Benjamin Seger(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a list of charges, including child solicitation and several counts of child exploitation.

24-year-old Benjamin Seger was booked into jail shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they got tips about an online account that was flagged to have child pornography.

They say phone numbers and IP addresses matched up with the account Seger was using.

Officers say Seger admitted to having sexual conversations with young boys.

He says he would type, but the boys would be on video chat doing sex acts.

Seger told police he would screen capture the videos and trade them.

They say dozens of images and videos were found on his phone.

Police say he admitted some of the images were of boys as young as eight to ten.

Seger is being held on a $100,000 bond.

