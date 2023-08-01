Evansville Bosse High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last year’s 1-9 season, the Bosse Bulldogs are ready for a change.

“I don’t know, I guess they’re tired of losing, I’m tired of losing that’s for sure. I’m trying to win,” said Senior Quarterback Elijah Wagner.

“We only won one game last year, we’re trying to win more, we’re trying to go to state,” said Senior Receiver and Defensive Back Adrian Jackson.

To go from one win to state, that’s a dream Senior Quarterback Elijah Wagner believes they can achieve.

“I feel like everybody is more locked in than they were last year, everybody is competing, taking practice more seriously,” said Wagner. “The way we’ve been locked in, I feel like anything’s possible, anything can happen.”

So how will they take this leap? That starts with a new offense.

“We don’t want to fit kids into our system, we want to fit our system to the kids,” said Third-Year Head Coach Stephan Mullen. “We want to make them the most successful each Friday and through the week, even on the JV level, what fits our kids the best.”

Wide Receivers Amari Hope and Adrian Jackson are excited for the change.

“Lot more passing, lot more running, just a lot of different plays. Play book was looking very slim last year, lot more stuff this year,” said Hope.

“Yeah, I’m a lot faster than last year, I’ll tell you that, a lot faster and stronger,” said Jackson.

QB1 Elijah Wagner seems to be looking forward to one aspect of the offense in particular.

“Definitely running, running is definitely the main part for me,” said Wagner. “The playbook is more around me this year than it was last year, so we’re just trying to spread out the offense. We’re a spread offense now.”

The hope for Head Coach Mullen is that this offense puts Bosse on a track towards improvement.

“Obviously, we want to get better week by week,” said Coach Mullen. “We are in a very tough conference, as well as probably one of the toughest sectionals around. We’re just hoping to have a good season that our Bosse community can enjoy.”

