Deaconess has new command center that uses AI

Deaconess Health Care is implementing a new command center that utilizes artificial intelligence.
By Brian Cissell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health Care is implementing a new command center that utilizes artificial intelligence, and we’re told they’re the first hospital system to do so in the Midwest.

It’s called D-CARE, which stands for Deaconess Coordinating and Advancing Resources for Excellence.

Screens show data with availability for each area of the hospital so staff can see where to place patients.

Right now, Deaconess can look at all the data for six of its hospitals at one time.

Soon, there will be 13 in the system.

Jeff Terry, the CEO for GE-Healthcare, the company that created this technology, says it would be especially useful in a mass causality situation.

”You have all the people, the decision makers, the physicians doing triage and which patients need which care. The EMS dispatchers to move the assets around to meet the patients, and then the software which makes it easy for everyone to see what patients are where and what are their needs, and what capacity they have to care for those patients if we are to move them,” said Terry.

Leaders say D-CARE will also cut down on patient wait time and improve the quality of care overall.

Henderson Economic Development launches Manufacturing Academy
Comedian, Radio Host Shane Gillis set to stop in Evansville this winter
Providence porch pirate takes girl's back to school clothes
Evansville man accused of sexually soliciting young boys online
