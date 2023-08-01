Comedian, Radio Host Shane Gillis set to stop in Evansville this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian, radio personality, and sketch comedy writer Shane Gillis is touring to Old National Events Plaza.

A release shows Gillis will perform at the events plaza December 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

They say those ticket prices start at $35.

