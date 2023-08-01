Birthday Club
Comedian Brad Williams bringing Tour ‘24 to Evansville(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Brad Williams is hitting the road with his new comedy tour - Tour ‘24.

The 44-date run is set to kick off this fall with a stop at Victory Theatre in Evansville on June 28, 2024.

According to a release, pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, August 2.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. at EmporiumPresents.com.

Officials say Williams’ show offers a fresh perspective on life’s quirks, navigating through his life experiences as a little person, relationships and everyday situations.

